It's a Wrap on Sara Ali Khan debut Kedarnath

..and thts a schedule wrap for #kedarnath . Its been most enriching to live here amongst these mountains and soak in the vibrations that can be felt no where else in the world as this is the home of #shiva and i know all along he had my back. I know i will feel him in my bones forever. We encountered so many different people from all over the country, all here for the same purpose, to meet god and in the process they find themselves.. 🙏jaibholenath🙏 #humbled #kedarnaththemovie @pragyadav @iprernaarora #kriarjentertainment #guyinthesky #guyintheskypictures

