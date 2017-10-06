It's a Wrap on Sara Ali Khan debut Kedarnath
Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film is a love story set in the backdrop of India's popular pilgrimage, Kedarnath.
Image: Instagram/Sushant Singh Rajput
Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film is a love story set in the backdrop of India's popular pilgrimage, Kedarnath.
Calling it an enriching experience, Abhishek shared the news on Instagram.
“And that’s a schedule wrap for #kedarnath . Its been most enriching to live here amongst these mountains and soak in the vibrations that can be felt nowhere else in the world as this is the home of #shiva and I know all along he had my back. I know I will feel him in my bones forever. We encountered so many different people from all over the country, all here for the same purpose, to meet god and in the process they find themselves…”
..and thts a schedule wrap for #kedarnath . Its been most enriching to live here amongst these mountains and soak in the vibrations that can be felt no where else in the world as this is the home of #shiva and i know all along he had my back. I know i will feel him in my bones forever. We encountered so many different people from all over the country, all here for the same purpose, to meet god and in the process they find themselves.. 🙏jaibholenath🙏 #humbled #kedarnaththemovie @pragyadav @iprernaarora #kriarjentertainment #guyinthesky #guyintheskypictures
Ekta Kapoor, who is one of the producers on the project, was recently on the sets of the film and posted a few amazing pictures on social media from the town. Have a look:
Crazy ride! pic.twitter.com/gMHqn7zHEl
— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) October 2, 2017
A pilgrimage is a spiritual journey within n by time you reach the temple u realise d answer lies within pic.twitter.com/P5oXpwxRDa
— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) October 2, 2017
Wat This man is making is a film that will first overwhelm u with its journey n then ull take a journey within #kedarnath #kedarnathfloods pic.twitter.com/Cnfb5Fz0rT
— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) October 2, 2017
Crazy ride! pic.twitter.com/gMHqn7zHEl
— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) October 2, 2017
The GOD who dint care wat he wore lived in solitude n danced in abandon!!! #SHIV #SHAMBHU pic.twitter.com/A3RK6wwNlJ
— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) October 3, 2017
The film was recently in the news after rumours of Sara throwing tantrums on sets started doing the rounds. There had been reports of the actress being fussy about her looks and makeup in the upcoming movie. However, in an interview with DNA, the film's producer Arjun N Kapoor, refuted all such rumours, saying she is a "director’s actor".
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana's Sister, Lawyer Hit Back At Hrithik; Intend To File a Police Complaint
- Audi A5 Sportback and S5 First Drive Review: The Business Meet in a Polo Shirt
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Like a Diva in This Faraz Manan Outfit; See Pic
- Triple H in India to Finalise WWE Tour; Fans Welcome Him in Style
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer