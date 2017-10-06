GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
2-min read

It's a Wrap on Sara Ali Khan debut Kedarnath

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film is a love story set in the backdrop of India's popular pilgrimage, Kedarnath.

News18.com

Updated:October 6, 2017, 3:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
It's a Wrap on Sara Ali Khan debut Kedarnath
Image: Instagram/Sushant Singh Rajput
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan has finally completed the shoot of her first feature film Kedarnath, which will see her in the lead role opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film is a love story set in the backdrop of India's popular pilgrimage, Kedarnath.

Calling it an enriching experience, Abhishek shared the news on Instagram.

“And that’s a schedule wrap for #kedarnath . Its been most enriching to live here amongst these mountains and soak in the vibrations that can be felt nowhere else in the world as this is the home of #shiva and I know all along he had my back. I know I will feel him in my bones forever. We encountered so many different people from all over the country, all here for the same purpose, to meet god and in the process they find themselves…”



Ekta Kapoor, who is one of the producers on the project, was recently on the sets of the film and posted a few amazing pictures on social media from the town. Have a look:

















The film was recently in the news after rumours of Sara throwing tantrums on sets started doing the rounds. There had been reports of the actress being fussy about her looks and makeup in the upcoming movie. However, in an interview with DNA, the film's producer Arjun N Kapoor, refuted all such rumours, saying she is a "director’s actor".
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Major GST decision today, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Major GST decision today, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES