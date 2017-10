It's a Wrap on Sara Ali Khan debut Kedarnath

A pilgrimage is a spiritual journey within n by time you reach the temple u realise d answer lies within pic.twitter.com/P5oXpwxRDa



— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) October 2, 2017





Wat This man is making is a film that will first overwhelm u with its journey n then ull take a journey within #kedarnath #kedarnathfloods pic.twitter.com/Cnfb5Fz0rT

— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) October 2, 2017



The GOD who dint care wat he wore lived in solitude n danced in abandon!!! #SHIV #SHAMBHU pic.twitter.com/A3RK6wwNlJ

— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) October 3, 2017

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan has finally completed the shoot of her first feature film Kedarnath, which will see her in the lead role opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film is a love story set in the backdrop of India's popular pilgrimage, Kedarnath.Calling it an enriching experience, Abhishek shared the news on Instagram.“And that’s a schedule wrap for #kedarnath . Its been most enriching to live here amongst these mountains and soak in the vibrations that can be felt nowhere else in the world as this is the home of #shiva and I know all along he had my back. I know I will feel him in my bones forever. We encountered so many different people from all over the country, all here for the same purpose, to meet god and in the process they find themselves…”Ekta Kapoor, who is one of the producers on the project, was recently on the sets of the film and posted a few amazing pictures on social media from the town. Have a look:The film was recently in the news after rumours of Sara throwing tantrums on sets started doing the rounds. There had been reports of the actress being fussy about her looks and makeup in the upcoming movie. However, in an interview with DNA , the film's producer Arjun N Kapoor, refuted all such rumours, saying she is a "director’s actor".