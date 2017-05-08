It's Confirmed! 13 Reasons Why to Have a Second Season Next Year

After weeks of speculation, Netflix has confirmed the second season of their watercooler hit show 13 Reasons Why. The much-talked about series of Netflix has been renewed post starting a dialogue about mental illness and suicide among teenagers.

While Netflix hasn't released rating information yet, 13 Reasons Why has gained popularity for being proven a conversation-starting drama on suicidal tendencies and depression. The show's story revolves around the suicide of Hannah Baker, as she releases tapes listing her reasons to commit suicide.

While, some have criticized the show for glorifying suicide, which led to Netflix adding an additional warning ahead of the series, others have applauded the show for at least starting a real discussion.

Pop sensation Selena Gomez has produced the show which is based on Jay Asher's young adult best-seller.

The second season will also be 13 episodes long and will debut on Netflix next year

