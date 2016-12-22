It's Nice to Be Back Home: Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra is happy to be back home in Mumbai after having a busy year shooting for her American show Quantico in the US. The 34-year-old star expressed her excitement on social media by sharing a picture of her pet dog Brando, who gave a grand welcome to her.

"Happy welcome.. Brando baby... happy to be home...Nothing like it," she captioned the photo. In another post she said, "So funny how some things don't change but yet everything becomes different... #backhome #backtowork #lovemumbai #morningmusings."

The Bajirao Mastaani star also retweeted a picture, where she can be seen posing for Indian paparazzi during a red carpet event, here. "It's nice to be back," she wrote alongside the photograph.