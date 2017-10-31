GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
It's Superb to Work With New Generation, Says Govinda

Govinda on Tuesday tweeted a photograph in which he is seen alongside actor Varun Sharma and director Abhishek Dogra with a clapboard of Fry Day.

IANS

Updated:October 31, 2017, 2:39 PM IST
It's Superb to Work With New Generation, Says Govinda
Image: Yogen Shah
New Delhi: Actor Govinda, who has started shooting for his new film Fry Day here, says he finds it "superb" to work with new generation artists.

Govinda on Tuesday tweeted a photograph in which he is seen alongside actor Varun Sharma and director Abhishek Dogra with a clapboard of Fry Day.




"It's a superb feeling working with the new generation of director, filmmaker, actors and technicians! Fry Day, Abhishek Dogra, Varun Sharma," he wrote alongside the image.

Varun also tweeted: "And it's a great feeling to be sharing the screen with Govinda Sir! Fry Day it is! Abhishek Dogra time to spread some smiles."




This will be Varun's second film with Dogra. They last worked together in the 2015 film Dolly Ki Doli, which also featured Sonam Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Rajkummar Rao.

