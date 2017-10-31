It's Superb to Work With New Generation, Says Govinda
Govinda on Tuesday tweeted a photograph in which he is seen alongside actor Varun Sharma and director Abhishek Dogra with a clapboard of Fry Day.
Image: Yogen Shah
New Delhi: Actor Govinda, who has started shooting for his new film Fry Day here, says he finds it "superb" to work with new generation artists.
Govinda on Tuesday tweeted a photograph in which he is seen alongside actor Varun Sharma and director Abhishek Dogra with a clapboard of Fry Day.
"It's a superb feeling working with the new generation of director, filmmaker, actors and technicians! Fry Day, Abhishek Dogra, Varun Sharma," he wrote alongside the image.
Varun also tweeted: "And it's a great feeling to be sharing the screen with Govinda Sir! Fry Day it is! Abhishek Dogra time to spread some smiles."
This will be Varun's second film with Dogra. They last worked together in the 2015 film Dolly Ki Doli, which also featured Sonam Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Rajkummar Rao.
Govinda on Tuesday tweeted a photograph in which he is seen alongside actor Varun Sharma and director Abhishek Dogra with a clapboard of Fry Day.
It's a Superb feeling working with new generation of Director Filmaker Actors & Technicians ! #Fryday @abhishekdograa @varunsharma90 pic.twitter.com/AriTOnMz4t— Govinda (@govindaahuja21) October 31, 2017
"It's a superb feeling working with the new generation of director, filmmaker, actors and technicians! Fry Day, Abhishek Dogra, Varun Sharma," he wrote alongside the image.
Varun also tweeted: "And it's a great feeling to be sharing the screen with Govinda Sir! Fry Day it is! Abhishek Dogra time to spread some smiles."
And It's a Great Great Feeling to be sharing Screen with @govindaahuja21 Sir!! #Fryday it is!! @abhishekdograa Time to spread some smiles:)) pic.twitter.com/PzeJ7mUO80— Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) October 31, 2017
This will be Varun's second film with Dogra. They last worked together in the 2015 film Dolly Ki Doli, which also featured Sonam Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Rajkummar Rao.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kidambi Srikanth: Gopi Sir Believed in Me More Than Anybody Else
- Golmaal 5 In The Works: We Bet You Can't Guess The Film's Official Title
- Deepika Padukone Slays In A Sabyasachi Outfit At Padmavati 3D Trailer Launch Event
- 31st October 1987: Chetan Sharma Registers First World Cup Hat-trick
- Suhana Khan Or Malaika Arora Khan: Who Sported The Glittering Gold Outfit Better?