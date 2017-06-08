It's Tomboyish: Kriti Sanon on Bareilly Ki Barfi Character

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon, who will be seen playing a "tomboyish character" in the upcoming film Bareilly Ki Barfi, says it was a very fresh for her to play a character from Uttar Pradesh.

Talking about the role in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti told IANS here: "It's a very tomboyish character. She is a girl living in Bareilly but doing things on her own terms. She is someone who is quite bratty and who questions the basic norms."

The 26-year-old actress says her character does brake dance in the film, and has traits which make her different from other girls in Bareilly.

"What I really like about the film is also the fact that every relationship is shown very nicely... Also, for me to play a UP girl was very fresh," she added.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is directed by Nil Battey Sannata fame director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Slated to release on July 21 next year, it is a romantic comedy rooted in the subculture of the north Indian city Bareilly.

The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao.

Meanwhile, she is currently promoting her forthcoming film Raabta directed by Dinesh Vijan.