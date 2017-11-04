GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ittefaq Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra-Sonakshi Sinha Starrer Mints Rs 4.05 Crore

The film's story revolves around a night when a man is murdered, and both Sidharth and Sonakshi are the suspects.

Updated:November 4, 2017, 12:30 PM IST
Ittefaq featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna has hit the theatres and got a slow start at the box office. But the film may bounce back over the weekend. The official remake of the late Yash Chopra's eponymous 1969 directorial, which had been in news for its no-promotion technique, is directed by Abhay Chopra. The film has minted Rs 4.05 crore at the ticket window on its opening day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Ittefaq started slow, but picked up towards evening… Sat + Sun biz growth crucial… Fri ₹ 4.05 cr. India biz. (sic)”



The film's story revolves around a night when a man is murdered, and both Sidharth and Sonakshi are the suspects. Original Ittefaq featuring Rajesh Khanna, Madan Puri, Nanda, and Bindu, is considered one of the best thrillers made in Bollywood.
