GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Ittefaq Movie Review Live: Will The Film Be As Intriguing As Promised?

News18.com | November 3, 2017, 10:50 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
At a time when promotions have become one of the most important parts of the film's production process, the decision of Ittefaq makers of no-marketing technique came as a surprise. Not only it has got so many people excited but also taken their curiosity to the next level. The suspense-thriller, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna, is the official remake of the late Yash Chopra's eponymous 1969 directorial of the same name.

The film's story revolves around a night when a man is murdered, and both Sidharth and Sonakshi are the suspects. Original Ittefaq featuring Rajesh Khanna, Madan Puri, Nanda, and Bindu, is considered one of the best thrillers made in Bollywood. It'll be interesting to see what new elements have been introduced in the Abhay Chopra-directed movie.


Nov 3, 2017 10:50 am (IST)

Looks like the background score is adding to the suspense... 

Nov 3, 2017 10:21 am (IST)
Nov 3, 2017 10:11 am (IST)

The suspense begins....

Nov 3, 2017 9:59 am (IST)

Ittefaq also has a beautiful rendition of 1982 released Namka Halal's popular song Raat Baaki Baat Baaki. Listen it here: 

Nov 3, 2017 9:50 am (IST)

Original Ittefaq starring Rajesh Khanna, Madan Puri, Nanda, and Bindu, is considered a classic coming from Yash Chopra's camp and is still one of the best mysteries made in Bollywood. It'll be interesting to see what new twists have been introduced by Dharma team.

Nov 3, 2017 9:50 am (IST)

The film has been jointly produced by Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and Juno Chopra. 

Nov 3, 2017 9:46 am (IST)

ICYM the edgy trailer of the film! 

Nov 3, 2017 9:44 am (IST)

The trailer and posters of the film has been successful in engaging the audience and Akshaye Khanna is back playing the cop after Sridevi starrer MOM,

Nov 3, 2017 9:42 am (IST)

Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha are all set to entertain (intrigue) the audience with the remake of Rajesh Khanna starrer suspense thriller, Ittefaq. 

  • 01 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India
    IND vs NZ
    202/3
    20.0 overs
    		 149/8
    20.0 overs
    India beat New Zealand by 53 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE
    PAK vs SL
    180/3
    20.0 overs
    		 144/9
    20.0 overs
    Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa
    SA vs BAN
    224/4
    20.0 overs
    		 141/10
    18.3 overs
    South Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Oct, 2017 | New Zealand in India
    IND vs NZ
    337/6
    50.0 overs
    		 331/7
    50.0 overs
    India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Oct - 02 Nov, 2017 | West Indies in Zimbabwe
    ZIM vs WI
    326/10
    109.1 overs
    		 448/10
    178.2 overs
    Zimbabwe drew with West Indies
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES