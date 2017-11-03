Ittefaq Movie Review Live: Will The Film Be As Intriguing As Promised?

Looks like the background score is adding to the suspense...
Film's soundtrack is doing a fab job in building the suspense. #Ittefaq— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) November 3, 2017
"Crime scene pe chaai bana rahe ho dimaag kharab hai", no wonder Akshaye Khanna is a charmer #ittefaq— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) November 3, 2017
The suspense begins....
Directed by Abhay Chopra, #Ittefaq stars Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna. Stay tuned to find out more.— Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) November 3, 2017
|01 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India
|IND
|vs
|NZ
|202/3
20.0 overs
|149/8
20.0 overs
|29 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE
|PAK
|vs
|SL
|180/3
20.0 overs
|144/9
20.0 overs
|29 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa
|SA
|vs
|BAN
|224/4
20.0 overs
|141/10
18.3 overs
|29 Oct, 2017 | New Zealand in India
|IND
|vs
|NZ
|337/6
50.0 overs
|331/7
50.0 overs
|29 Oct - 02 Nov, 2017 | West Indies in Zimbabwe
|ZIM
|vs
|WI
|326/10
109.1 overs
|448/10
178.2 overs