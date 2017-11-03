Thriller is probably the one genre which actually changes the perspective of how you see things. It compels you to question the nature of reality no matter how perfect the situation looks like. This just happened to me a few minutes ago while I watched Ittefaq. The suspense-thriller, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna, pulled me back again and again in the search of the real murderer and left me scratching my head till the end.The official remake of the late Yash Chopra's eponymous 1969 directorial, which had been in news for its no-promotion technique, has done a complete justice and lived up to every expectation of the audience by just taking a few references from the first movie.The film begins with a dramatic chase sequence between Mumbai police and Vikram (Sidharth), who seems to be petrified. But why? Has he done something? The story then moves to a girl named Maya (Sonakshi) who runs out on the road for help. In her flat, something mysterious has happened which has left her terrified and the two end up becoming prime suspects of a murder which takes place on the same night. Just like every other suspect, Maya and Vikram claim that they are innocent.Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna as investigating officer Dev comes in picture and takes the energy of the film to the next level. With his witty one liners such as "Crime scene pe chaai bana rahe ho dimaag kharab hai", "Saala sab ke sab writers nikle," Akshaye's character is a treat to watch in the film. The movie progresses to its nail-biting conclusion as Vikram and Maya tell their side of "truth" to Dev. But the two only end up confusing everyoneWhat makes this film stand out is Abhay Chopra's smart direction. He has brilliantly handled this disturbing thrill ride. Not for a second, it feels like the man behind the lens is a first-time director. He tricks the viewers inside his characters without providing a complete picture of what’s happening.Sidharth looks believable as Vikram on screen. In fact, Ittefaq could become a career-changing film for the actor after he failed to impress the audience with his last two outings.There is one scene in the movie where his character reminds me of his Guru Pratap Singh from Ek Villian but if you think it was his best then trust me you should go for Ittefaq.Sonakshi is equally convincing as Maya and adds an unusual charm to the film.With a gripping plot, powerhouse performances and a mind-numbing ending, Ittefaq leaves me in absolute awe. A must watch.