1-min read

Ittefaq New Poster: Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha Tease New Twists

The film, being produced under Dharma Productions, is slated to release on November 3.

News18.com

Updated:October 27, 2017, 1:04 PM IST
Ittefaq New Poster: Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha Tease New Twists
Image: Twitter/ Sidharth Malhotra
Ittefaq, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna in key roles, has already got the viewers excited. Given that the film is an official remake of the late Yash Chopra's eponymous 1969 directorial, the fans have started pinning their hopes on the new cast and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in further building up the excitement.

After sharing several posters of the film and raising important questions about its plot, the makers now unveiled a fresh poster.

Bollywood actor Sidharth took to Twitter to share the poster and wrote, "I would like to believe justice will be served #IttefaqNov3 #1WeekToIttefaq @sonakshisinha."




Sonakshi, too, shared the poster on Twitter. Sharing her side of the story, she wrote, "Judgement day is getting closer... and so is my freedom! #1WeekToIttefaq."

While it's yet to be seen who out of the two is innocent, it's clear that the film's plot revolves around two murders, two suspects and two versions.



The film, being produced under Dharma Productions, is slated to release on November 3.


