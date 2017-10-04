Ittefaq Posters: Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna's Dark Characters Will Intrigue You
Directed by the late B.R. Chopra's grandson Abhay, the film is expected to release on November 3.
Everytime a Bollywood remake is announced, the viewers start pinning their hopes on the new cast. And this time, it's the trio of Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna, who carry on their shoulders the responsibility to deliver the official recreation of the late Yash Chopra's eponymous 1969 directorial.
Karan Johar, whose banner Dharma Productions heads the filming, took to Twitter to share the first look posters of the film and also introduced the characters.
While Sidharth's character has been accused of a crime he did not commit, Sonakshi's character is accused of killing her husband.
Akshaye Khanna, in all probabilities, plays the role of a no-nonsense detective or an inspector, who only wants to find out the truth.
He was accused of a crime he did not commit! Wait for his version....his story.....#Ittefaq on 3rd NOV! @S1dharthM @sonakshisinha #akshaye pic.twitter.com/kH8kQ0vFsC— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 4, 2017
She is accused of killing her husband...but did she? Wait for her version...her story! #Ittefaq 3rd NOV @S1dharthM @sonakshisinha #akshaye pic.twitter.com/SP3BIaMEE5— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 4, 2017
He trusts no one and suspects everyone! He only wants the TRUTH! #Ittefaq #3rdNOV @S1dharthM @sonakshisinha #akshaye pic.twitter.com/imFSSlADBL— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 4, 2017
