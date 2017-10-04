Everytime a Bollywood remake is announced, the viewers start pinning their hopes on the new cast. And this time, it's the trio of Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna, who carry on their shoulders the responsibility to deliver the official recreation of the late Yash Chopra's eponymous 1969 directorial.Karan Johar, whose banner Dharma Productions heads the filming, took to Twitter to share the first look posters of the film and also introduced the characters.While Sidharth's character has been accused of a crime he did not commit, Sonakshi's character is accused of killing her husband.Akshaye Khanna, in all probabilities, plays the role of a no-nonsense detective or an inspector, who only wants to find out the truth.Directed by the late B.R. Chopra's grandson Abhay, the film is expected to release on November 3.