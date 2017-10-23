Popular track Raat Baaki which was originally used in Amitabh Bachchan-Shashi Kapoor’s film Namak Halal years ago, has now been rebooted for the film Ittefaq.While most of us remember the original track, courtesy Parveen Babi’s charm and flawless dance moves, new track Ittefaq Se leaves a completely different impression. Unlike the original song, which had a clear positive vibe to it, the reprised version compliments the suspense genre of Ittefaq.And what’s easy to notice is that the makers have replaced the word ‘Pyaar se’ with ‘Ittefaq se’.The reprised version has been created by Tanishk Bagchi and crooned by Nikita Gandhi and Jubin Nautiyal.The original song had the vocals of Asha Bhosle and Bappi Lahiri who had also composed its music.Ittefaq is an adaptation of the 1969 film by the same title. Directed by Yash Chopra, the film featured Rajesh Khanna and Nanda in key roles.Directed by Abhay Chopra and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Dharma Productions, Ittefaq would release on November 3.