Ittefaq Telugu Remake Not Yet Confirmed, Says Karan Johar

: Ittefaq co-producer Karan Johar on Monday said nothing was confirmed about the Sidharth Malhotra-Sonakshi Sinha starrer's Telugu remake."Well, there are negotiations going on but nothing is confirmed on Telugu remake of 'Ittefaq',: Karan said at a press conference along with director Abhay Chopra, co-producers Shah Rukh Khan and Kapil Chopra and the film cast, ahead of its release on November 3.The film's story revolves around a night when a man is murdered, and both Sidharth and Sonakshi are the suspects. Akshaye Khanna plays the cop who will stop at nothing to find the truth.Original Ittefaq starring Rajesh Khanna, Madan Puri, Nanda, and Bindu, is considered a classic coming from Yash Chopra's camp and is still one of the best mysteries made in Bollywood. It'll be interesting to see what new twists have been introduced by Dharma team.While Sidharth steps into Rajesh Khanna’s shoes, Nanda's role will be essayed by Sonakshi. Akshaye plays Madan Puri's role.