The trailer of suspense-thriller Ittefaq is out and the story seems intriguing. Starring Siddharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna, the film is the official recreation of the late Yash Chopra's eponymous 1969 directorial, by the same name.The film's story revolves around a night when a man is murdered, and both Sidharth and Sonakshi are the suspects. Akshaye plays the cop who will stop at nothing to find the truth.Original Ittefaq starring Rajesh Khanna, Madan Puri, Nanda, and Bindu, is considered a classic coming from Yash Chopra's camp and is still one of the best mysteries made in Bollywood. It'll be interesting to see what new twists have been introduced by Dharma team.While Sidharth steps into Rajesh Khanna’s shoes, Nanda's role will be essayed by Sonakshi. Akshaye plays Madan Puri's role.Directed by the late BR Chopra's grandson Abhay, the film all set to release on November 3.