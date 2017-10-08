Ittefaq Will Bring Back Gripping Entertainers: Karan Johar

: Filmmaker Karan Johar is excited about his next home production Ittefaq and he said the movie will bring back age of edge-of-the-seat entertainers in Bollywood that hold the audience's attention till the end.The makers recently unveiled the trailer of Ittefaq, which features Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna in the lead.Sidharth plays Vikram Sethi, who is a suspect in two murders his wife Catherine Sethi and Shekhar Sinha.Sonakshi plays Maya in the film, who is also being interrogated for the same killings."Sidharth's character seems to be the first suspect, there is Maya... Her character seems to have layers as shecomes with a well-thought story that may or may not have happened. Both of them have different stories to tell, which keeps the guess going."As both Vikram and Maya lose their spouses, this could be just a coincidence or it could be a well-plotted plan bythe two of them to get rid of their partners and start a new life," Karan said.The film is an adaptation of 1969 thriller, starring Rajesh Khanna and Nanda.Akshaye essays the role of a cop named Dev, who is the given the task of finding out the truth amongst this web oflies."He is waiting to solve the case but one may wonder if this supercop has another motive like is he trying to savethe culprit behind this or (is he) responsible himself?"Also, towards the end of the trailer Vikram and Maya are seen in the room and the doorbell rings indicating thatanother character might have been a part of that night," Karan said.The film is produced by Karan's Dharma Productions along with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.The makers have decided not to follow the usual marketing route to promote the film on various reality shows with actors but they do have a plan to let the audience know about the film while keeping the mystery intact."The marketing strategy is also designed keeping this (story) in mind and to maintain the element of mystery for the audience. We are extremely thrilled with it and hope the audiences enjoy the way we have reimagined the 1960's cult classic," Venky Mysore, CEO, Red Chillies Entertainment, said.Directed by Abhay Chopra, the thriller is set to open in theatres on November 3.