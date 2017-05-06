I've Always Appreciated and Admired Katrina Kaif: Deepika Paduone

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone has said the compliments Katrina Kaif gave her, for her look in the song from Raabta, makes her feel good.

Deepika, 31, says she has always admired Katrina for her hardwork and dedication.

"I think compliments are always great especially when it comes from your contemporaries it is even better. Thank you for that. I have always appreciated and admired her in her life and career.

"I am sure it's not been an easy journey and I have always appreciated and admired that," Deepika told reporters here at an event.

When asked about the massive success of Baahubali: The Conclusion, Deepika said, "The possibilities are endless and limitless that's the reason I do a film like xXx: Return Of Xander Cage and Priyanka Chopra does what she is doing (referring to Hollywood projects) as there is no limit to creativity.

"Whether it is us representing India globally or a 'Baahubali' which is a regional film that is breaking barriers and crossing boundaries and become a success it shows the possibilities are endless."