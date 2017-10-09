I've Been Pushed, Harassed To Come Out With My Truth: Hrithik Roshan

The controversy between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan won’t die down soon. On the contrary, it continues to scale new heights. After his elaborate post on Facebook in which he refuted all allegations from Kangana by stating that it is him who is the real victim and urged people not to term the controversy as a lovers’ spat, Hrithik opened up about his alleged relationship with the actress in an exclusive interview with CNN-News18’s Bhupendra Chaubey.Hrithik, who has maintained that he always had a professional relationship with Kangana – with whom he shot two films Kites in 2010 and Krrish 3 in 2013 - doesn’t regret having met and worked with her.“I don’t have any regrets in my life. I just want to begin by saying that a lot has been said about this. And yes, please don’t see it as a ‘he said she said’. It isn’t a lover spat. I’m not here to fight. Not my intention. Had no intention of making this a media trial. It isn’t my making. I also know that there is no trophy, applause at the end of this. There is no victory here. It is just a sad tale. Hopefully, there will be something that we can learn from this. It may be the awareness… I heard some observations that stated, ‘Hrithik pauses too much and he is thinking too much. What’s wrong?’ Yes I pause and speak because I have to prep before I say the next word. That’s how I have taught myself to speak,” he said in an exclusive interaction with CNN-News18.In the social media era, washing your dirty linen public could turn out to be a double edged sword. But in this episode – wherein the controversy has played out publically over months – nothing has stopped Kangana from doing so.“Also this whole thing about two people washing dirty laundry in the media, this is not my laundry or clothes. These have just been dumped upon me and I have to rid myself of it. Some say it is a small thing and I disagree… I have been pushed, harassed and cornered now to finally come out and say my truth."On being asked if he has been troubled a lot and if it has impacted him as a person, Hrithik said, "There are a few things that impact me. I am a bystander to the whole thing. Onus of explanation should not be on me. It should be on the accuser. Accuser should come with the proof and not the accused.”Even though the ugly fight between the two actors have been going on for over a couple of years, it is only last week that Hrithik decided to break his silence – a decision that has been interpreted as a proof that he had something to hide."There may be imperfections in the way I have handled this but does that incriminate me? What are we discussing? We are talking about a serious allegation. My reaction, and the way I handled it is immaterial. Have tried every single way to demolish this,” he explained.