I've Never Danced In My Real Life: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

New Delhi: National Award winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he took up a role in Munna Michael -- in which actor Tiger Shroff pays tribute to his dancing icon Michael Jackson -- to overcome his fear of dancing.

Nawazuddin says he has never attempted to dance in front of the camera, despite being in the industry for over 15 years.

"I will be seen dancing in 'Munna Michael'. I signed that film because I was scared of dancing and wanted to overcome that fear. So, I took it as a challenge. I have never danced on screen. In fact, I have never danced in my real life too... like in parties," Nawazuddin told IANS.

"I used to think how these actors can dance onscreen. But I wanted to overcome that fear, so I joined that film," he added.

Munna Michael, which will be directed by Sabbir Khan, will also feature Ronit Roy and Nidhhi Agerwal.

Nawazuddin will next be seen in "Haraamkhor", which has been directed by Shlok Sharma and is slated to release on January 13.