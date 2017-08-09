I've Said Everything on the Matter: Kangana Ranaut on Nepotism

: Kangana Ranaut today said she had made her stand on nepotism very clear in her open letter and does not feel the need to say anything else on the topic now. At an award function, Varun Dhawan along with hosts for the event Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan mocked Kangana in the wake of the nepotism controversy.The trio was criticised on social media for the joke made at the expense of the actress and had to eventually apologise for the same.When asked about her take on the controversy, Kangana told reporters, "I've written about it. I've said everything on that matter in the letter. It is pretty much that." The debate first started at Johar's celebrity chat show where Kangana called the filmmaker "flag bearer of nepotism."Post the award function controversy, while Varun apologised on Twitter, Saif claimed in an open letter that he had personally said sorry to Kangana In her letter, Kangana had said that the debate and exchange of thoughts on nepotism are "exasperating but is healthy."Quoting a part of her Rangoon co-star's letter, where he "emphasised" on nepotism being an investment on tried and tested genes, Kangana had said, "I have spent a significant part of my life studying genetics. But, I fail to understand how you can compare genetically hybrid racehorses to artists!""Are you implying that artistic skills, hard-work, experience, concentration spans, enthusiasm, eagerness, discipline and love, can be inherited through family genes?" she asked, adding "If your point was true, I would be a farmer back home."The actress was speaking at the trailer launch of her next film Simran directed by Hansal Mehta. The movie will hit the theatres on September 15.