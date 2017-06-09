Ever since Imtiaz Ali announced a film featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, the fans have been going gaga over it. While many claimed that the film would be named The Ring, others said it'd be titled RehnumaJab Harry Met Sejal, is reminiscent of the Hollywood romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally co-starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan.

The actor took to Twitter and wrote, "Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it…the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him! So he doesn’t win the Rs.5000 reward" referring to the reward decided by the team, for anyone who'd come up with an apt title.

Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it…the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him!So he doesn’t win the Rs.5000 reward — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 8, 2017

Meanwhile, Anushka and Shah Rukh had quite an interesting idea for sharing the posters. The two decided to share posters with just half of its title - Anushka, the first half and Shah Rukh the second. The poster depicts a route and also features the famous quote, "What you seek is seeking you."

Just like all Imtiaz Ali's films, this one too, it seems, will ride high on globetrotting apart from romance and mystery. The film has extensively been shot in Budapest, Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon, and India.

The film, slated to release on August 4, marks the third time that the two actors have been paired after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.