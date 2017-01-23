Jackie Chan Arrives in India; Promotes Kung Fu Yoga On The Kapil Sharma Show

Kung Fu Yoga is all set for its release and lead star Jackie Chan has recently landed in Mumbai to kick start the promotions in India. The film stars a mix of Chinese and Indian actors like Sonu Sood, Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur along with Hollywood action-comedy star Jackie Chan.

Chan reached Mumbai and met his co-star Sonu Sood at the airport.

After getting a traditional welcome, the star headed to experience the culture through food and media interactions.

The team was then clicked outside the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, where Jackie Chan was joined by Disha Patani.

From the picture, one could make out that the team had a lot of fun while shooting with the comic host.

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was also present during the shoot and didn't miss the opportunity to get a selfie with Chan.

Sonu Sood is expected to be his guide throughout and help him with his Indian tour as both the actors promote the film. The film is an action-packed comedy, where there will be a lot of muscle show apart from rib-tickling moments. Disha Patani will be seen as a princess and Sonu Sood will essay the role of the villain.

Soon the global actor left for The Kapil Sharma Show, which is the team's first destination. From driving through high cliffs, to fight in snow, Kung Fu Yoga is going to be a typical Jackie Chan film full of expressions and comedy.