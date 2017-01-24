Jackie Chan Keeps His Word, Meets Salman Khan During His Visit To India
Image: Twitter/ Salman Khan
Jackie Chan is in India to promote his upcoming film Kung Fu Yoga co-starring Disha Patani and Sonu Sood. The actor, who landed in India on Monday morning, received a warm welcome at the Mumbai airport.
Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan has often made news for promoting films of his co-actors and this time he has chosen to promote Sonu Sood-Jackie Chan's Kung Fu Yoga in his own special way. Salman took to Twitter a few days back and thanked Jackie for offering this film to his Dabangg co-star 'Chedi'. He wrote, "Thank you @EyeOfJackieChan for giving this film to my Chedi Singh @SonuSood . This is the coolest".
Thank you @EyeOfJackieChan for giving this film to my Chedi Singh @SonuSood . This is the coolest : https://t.co/Nl0qk742pl
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 17, 2017
As a reply to Salman, Jackie promised him to meet him when he visits India and the action star kept his word.
Salman took to Twitter and shared an adorable photo from their meeting last night. The two of them are all smiles as they pose with their Panda toys.
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 23, 2017
Kung Fu Yoga is one of the three Sino-Indian co-productions being made as part of an agreement between the two countries.
