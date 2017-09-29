GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jackie Shroff Refutes Rumors of Tiger Shroff Moving In With Disha Patani

The alleged couple has been dating for over a year now and off late when Disha moved to her new apartment in Vastu Building, Bandra, rumors were rife that Tiger too might move in anytime soon.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 29, 2017, 8:45 AM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Jackie Shroff has slashed rumors around his son, actor Tiger Shroff, moving in with rumored girlfriend Disha Patani at the latter’s new apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. The alleged couple has been dating for over a year now and off late when Disha moved to her new apartment in Vastu Building, Bandra, rumors were rife that Tiger too might move in anytime soon.

However, Jackie said that he doesn’t know about any such development and he won’t mind if Tiger decides to move out. "I don't think he has any plans to move out. At least, he hasn't told me," Jackie told to Mid-day in a recent interview.

Jackie further added that knowing his children, Tiger would never move out of his parent’s place, “Everyone finds a life partner, gets married and decides to settle down. If Tiger plans to move out and stay independently, I don't have any issues with it. But knowing my children, they won't do that,"

Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff too refuted all rumors when she told Mid-day that, "Tiger is very much staying at home with us."

Well, only time will tell if Tiger stays at his parent’s place or moves out with Disha, with whom the actor has been spotted often at parties, lunch dates, fashion shows and outside the apartment in question.

Tiger and Disha are currently working on 2016 film Baaghi’s sequel Baaghi 2 which is being directed by Ahmed Khan. The actors recently wrapped the film’s first schedule and Tiger shared a pic with the caption, "And it's a wrap schedule 1!"

Credit: @Tiger Shroff

The rumored lovebirds shared the screen space earlier in a music video by Meet Brothers – Befikra.
