Jacqueline Fernandez Finds Her Race 3 Role Challenging

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is all excited for the third instalment of a hit franchise Race 3, says that she found her role in the film quite challenging."It's a very different role. I am really excited to play my character because it's actually a role that sees me in very different light," said Jacqueline at the launch of season 2 Body Optix of denim brand Lee on Tuesday."... I am finding the role quite challenging to do," added the actress.Race 3 has been directed by Remo Fernandes with Salman Khan in the male lead and Jacqueline said that it will be a completely new take on Race as a franchise."Like how it was in part one of two of Race, in this film also all the character has shed of negativity. They all are negative until you see who actually is good person and who is bad."Now that we have Salman on board and Remo is directing it so it's completely new take on Race as a franchise, so it will be exciting," said the actress.Jacqueline will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan again after working in Kick."After Kick, my career changed a lot for the better. I really do owe a lot to him (Salman) for that. He put in his faith in me and did a film such as Kick at the time where I didn't had faith in myself."That time, we did 200 crore film and now we are doing Race 3 together. I am excited and hoping to hit that mark again with this film," she said.Commenting on the success of her last release Judwaa 2, Jacqueline said, "I am really excited. It feels amazing when your film does well but the kind of love and acceptance, we received with 'Judwaa 2' is something that made me, Varun and Taapsee really happy."Jacqueline will also be seen with Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive which is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.