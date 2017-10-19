Jacqueline Fernandez Says One Shouldn't Stop Working with Co-stars Because of Link-up Rumours

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who was romantically linked to her A Gentleman co-star Sidharth Malhotra, is unfazed by link-up rumours and says media is obsessed with it.When A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky released in August, more than the film, people were interested in what was cooking between the two actors. They even shot "the longest kiss in Bollywood" for the film.Asked if Jacqueline would stop acting with Sidharth, she told IANS in a recorded response: "If that was the case, then I wouldn't be working with a lot of co-stars because link-up rumour is something that the media is obsessed with. So no, that doesn't mean that you stop working with people because of that."On the contrary, she believes in joining forces with them again."It's important to continue working with them because you know yourself that they (rumours) are not true. You can't do according to what people say about you, think about you, how people judge you because that would be the wrong way to lead your life," said the actress, who once dated filmmaker Sajid Khan."So, Sid (Sidharth) and I are extremely good friends. We have worked together twice now in Brothers and A Gentleman..., she added.She is open to working with him again "if the right script comes along".Right now, she has every reason to celebrate.While 2017 hasn't been good for the Hindi film industry in terms of business as even big budget films like superstar Salman Khan's Tubelight and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal couldn't create fireworks at the box office, her film Judwaa 2 is spinning gold.Judwaa 2, also starring Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu, crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in 16 days, its makers said. It released on September 29.She doesn't want to take the entire credit for its success."Every character and actor did their job very well in the film. It's a joint effort of everyone in making the film a success," said Jacqueline.The David Dhawan directorial, backed by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala, is a reboot of the 1997 Salman Khan-starrer Judwaa."I think when a film does well, the entire industry benefits. Of course everyone who is a part of that film also benefits. It's good to be a part of a film that helps the entire industry and its economy," she said about the action-comedy film.Going by her filmography, comedy seems to be her favourite genre."I think being able to make people laugh is... it just brings me so much joy. I've also worked with some of the most amazing people when it comes to comedy throughout my career. Be it, Akshay Kumar, to even Varun, David sir," said the Housefull 3 actress."Even when I was shooting for Judwaa 2, Anupam Kher was such an amazing help. He has given me so much advice and tips on... just performing so yeah, it (comedy) is something that I feel really happy doing, and also when people laugh and appreciate it, that's even more of a success for me," she added.