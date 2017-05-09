Jacqueline Fernandez To Host a Backstage Party For Justin Bieber; SRK, Deepika-Ranveer Invited?

Ever since the news of Justin Bieber's India gig broke out, the fans have been unable to contain their excitement. But it's not just the common public who's gearing up for Justin's maiden India tour, but also the celebrities. According to reports, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez will play host and turn a guide for the pop sensation during his stay in Inda.

The actress will reportedly host Ultra Lounge backstage party for her 20 selected friends from the film industry during the Justin Bieber Purpose World Tour concert. The likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan among others have been invited to the private party.

"One of Jackie's main responsibilities is that she is hosting a really cool backstage party for exactly 20 of her friends during the concert. This will include many of her Bollywood pals like SRK, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor and many others, along with her bestie-like-architect Ashiesh Shah," a source close to the star told a leading daily.

If the source is to be believed, the private party will be held in a special enclosure just behind the main stage.

The reports also suggest that ever since the word has got out in the industry that Jacqueline will host the party, "her phone has not stopped ringing."

Apart from Jacqueline's star-studded party, Bollywood superstars Salman and Shah Rukh Khan, are contending for hosting the Grammy Award-winning singer here. The teams of Half Girlfriend and Meri Pyari Bindu, too, are looking to promote their respective films at the concert just before Bieber takes to the stage.

While there may still be some ambiguity about who all will actually be a part of the final guest list, one thing is pretty clear that the celebrities are as much excited as we are to live Justin's magic here in India.