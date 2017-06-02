Jagga Jasoos New Song: Not Ranbir-Katrina, Lyrics Will Catch You Attention

The first song from Jagga Jasoos titled Ullu ka Pattha is out. The song features the lead pair Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif matching steps against adventurous backdrops.

The song features Ranbir and Katrina performing quirky moves on the street, entertaining audience. This is the first song from the film, sung by Arjit Singh and Nikita Gandhi composed by Pritam. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Youtube/T-Series

The song will leave one instantly hooked owing to its peppy music and catchy lyrics. With some really interesting features, the song is surely going in the playlist of all the travellers because of the vibes.

Youtube/T-Series

Both Ranbir and Katrina are seen sharing a refreshing innocent chemistry. Both the actors are known to be outstanding dancers and the video proves it. With perfectly synchronised moves, the video is a visual treat for the audiences.

Youtube/T-Series

This would be the second collaboration of Ranbir and Anurag Basu, whereas Katrina will be working with Anurag Basu for the first time. The new song has surged the excitement of the already much-anticipated movie.

Youtube/T-Series

Disney and Pictureshuru Production's Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu is set to release on 14th July 2017.