Jagga Jasoos' New Song Galti Se Mistake Is All About Ranbir Kapoor's Moves

After a catchy Ullu Ka Pattha, the makers of Jagga Jasoos have released the second song from the film, again with a unique title, Galti Se Mistake. As quirky as its title are the dance moves if Ranbir Kapoor in the song. The lyrics are relatable to the core, picking up on very common yet memorable mistakes everybody makes in their lives.

While the song starts with Katrina, it completely belongs to Kapoor as he dances his heart out in the corridors of what appears like a boarding school hostel. The choreography of the song will remind you of Kapoor's character in Barfi, and his skills will take you back to Badtameez Dil phase.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos tells the tale of an amateur detective played by Ranbir, who travels across India and Morocco in search of his missing father. The film is a musical with over 20 songs and took around 3 years to complete. Promoted as one of it's in Bollywood, the film looks like a culmination of Basu's storytelling with Tim Burton-ish absurdity and Disney's fun-adventure.

Jagga Jasoos release on July 14.