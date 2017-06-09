Jagga Jasoos to Present Ranbir Kapoor's New and Different Version
Image: A still from Jagga Jasoos song 'Ullu Ka Pattha'
Mumbai: Director Anurag Basu is excited to present actor Ranbir Kapoor's new and different version in his forthcoming film Jagga Jasoos.
Ranbir, who has essayed the role of a college boy, a rock star and more in the past, will be seen as a school boy for the first time on the big screen.
Basu said in a statement: "Ranbir has this inherent charm and innocence which he brought forth in his role. I wanted the audience to see a new and different version of Ranbir, and with Jagga Jasoos, the audience will see him as a high school boy, playing a character half his age for the very first time."
With music composed by Pritam, the Disney and Pictureshuru Production's project is set to release on July 14.
The film also stars Katrina Kaif.
First Published: June 9, 2017, 6:06 PM IST
