Jagga Jasoos To Release on July 14

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer-Jagga Jasoos is finally set to release on July 14.

The much-delayed project, directed by Anurag Basu, was earlier supposed to hit theatres on April 7.

The teaser trailer of the movie produced by Disney and Pictureshuru Production was released last year in December.

Written by Basu, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Adah Sharma and Sayani Gupta in key roles.

This is the first collaboration between Basu and Katrina.

The filmmaker has previously worked with Ranbir in Barfi. Music director Pritam has composed the music for the film.