Jagga Jasoos Trailer? It's Extraordinary, Says Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has praised the trailer of filmmaker Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos and says he is falling short of superlatives to describe it.

Ranveer on Tuesday re-tweeted Basu's trailer and described it as "extraordinary".

"Extraordinary! never seen anything quite like it in Hindi cinema! Falling short of superlatives to describe it! Congrats to Team Jagga," Ranveer tweeted.

Produced by Disney, Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, is to be released April 7, 2017.

On the acting front, Ranveer is currently busy shooting for ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati". The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.

This will be the third time Ranveer and Deepika will be seen collaborating with Bhansali. The two have previously worked with the filmmaker in movies like "Bajirao Mastani" and "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela".