Jai Lava Kusa Mints Over 60cr In Two Days
Chennai: Actor Jr. NTR starrer Telugu action-drama Jai Lava Kusa has grossed over Rs 60 crore in two days since its global release, according to trade pundits.
Directed by Bobby, Jai Lava Kusa features NTR in a triple role.
"Despite releasing on a Thursday, the film grossed a whopping Rs 49 crore on its first day worldwide. The two days total gross earnings is over Rs 60 crore and the film is set for a very strong opening weekend at the ticket window," said trade analyst Trinath.
In the film, NTR plays triplet brothers. As one of the character Jai, he was seen in a negative shade and he spoke with a stutter.
Thrilled with the response, NTR tweeted on Friday: "All this love for Jai Lava Kusa is deeply satisfying. As an actor, can't ask for anything better. A big thank you from team JLK to everyone."
Produced by NTR's brother Kalyanram, the film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Raashi Khanna and Ronit Roy among others.
All this love for #JaiLavaKusa is deeply satisfying. As an actor, can’t ask for anything better. A big thank you from team JLK to everyone— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 22, 2017
