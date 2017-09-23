GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jai Lava Kusa Mints Over 60cr In Two Days

IANS

Updated:September 23, 2017, 4:58 PM IST
Chennai: Actor Jr. NTR starrer Telugu action-drama Jai Lava Kusa has grossed over Rs 60 crore in two days since its global release, according to trade pundits.

Directed by Bobby, Jai Lava Kusa features NTR in a triple role.

"Despite releasing on a Thursday, the film grossed a whopping Rs 49 crore on its first day worldwide. The two days total gross earnings is over Rs 60 crore and the film is set for a very strong opening weekend at the ticket window," said trade analyst Trinath.

In the film, NTR plays triplet brothers. As one of the character Jai, he was seen in a negative shade and he spoke with a stutter.

Thrilled with the response, NTR tweeted on Friday: "All this love for Jai Lava Kusa is deeply satisfying. As an actor, can't ask for anything better. A big thank you from team JLK to everyone."



Produced by NTR's brother Kalyanram, the film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Raashi Khanna and Ronit Roy among others.
