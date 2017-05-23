X
James Bond Actor Roger Moore Dead at 89
Actor Sir Roger Moore attends the 50 Years of James Bond Auction at Christies in London, Image: Reuters
London: British actor Roger Moore, best known for his role as James Bond in films such as "Live and Let Die" and "The Spy Who Loved Me", passed away today in Switzerland after a brief battle with cancer. He was 89.
"With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated," his family said in a statement posted on Moore's official Twitter account.
"The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone."
Moore was the only actor who portrayed the popular fictional spy in seven movies between 1973 and 1985.
