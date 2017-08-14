James McAvoy Thinks He's Ugly For Rom-Coms

Actor James McAvoy feels he doesn't have an attractive face for romantic comedy films.The Becoming Jane actor has worked on lighter movies in the past, but he thinks he won't be a convincing, believable face for the romantic comedy genre of films, reports femalefirst.co.uk."I would do rom-coms but I don't think I'm very believable as a dashing leading man. I'm not attractive enough. I'm not fishing, I'm being honest. When you do those roles, and I've done a few and really got a lot out of portraying those characters," McAvoy told Heat magazine."But in the back of your mind is the niggling doubt, 'Is anyone going to believe this beautiful woman is going to fall in love with someone who looks like me?' And I don't like to agonise over my level of attractiveness when I'm working.""This isn't an insecurity thing, I know I'm alright, but I'm not the guy whose looks have got him where he is," he added.The 38-year-old is more well known for his roles in action films such as Atomic Blonde, X-Men franchise or psychological thrillers like Split, and he doesn't really care about getting typecast in the future as it means he will still be paid."If all the parts stop coming and I find myself being typecast, doing the same thing repeatedly, I'll say, 'That's fine, let's be having the money please.'"