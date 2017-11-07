James Toback Allegedly Asked Grey's Anatomy Star Ellen Pompeo To Get Naked On Film

: Actress Ellen Pompeo says writer-director James Toback once asked her to get naked in a movie."I actually did have a situation with James Toback where I kind of told him to go f**k himself," usatoday.com quoted Pompeo as saying.The Grey's Anatomy star recalled: "It was held in a public place and I brought a man - my friend Tony. And he didn't like that at all. And I could tell that. I could tell instantly that he was, like, no good."The minute my friend left, he asked me if I would get naked in a movie. And I was like, 'Really, dude? My friend has been missing all of 30 seconds and now you say that?' I kind of laughed in his face."The publication also requested for a comment from Toback's last-known representatives, who said they do not work with him. No other publicist, agent or attorney could be identified.Toback has been accused of sexual harassment or assault by approximately 40 women, often inviting them to his apartment or hotel rooms under the guise of private auditions. The accusations began with an exposé in the Los Angeles Times last month.