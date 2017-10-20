GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Jamie Bell Joins Indie 'Donnybrook'

The film is produced by David Lancaster along with Stephanie Wilcox of Rumble Films, together with Backup Media.

PTI

Updated:October 20, 2017, 7:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jamie Bell Joins Indie 'Donnybrook'
The film is produced by David Lancaster along with Stephanie Wilcox of Rumble Films, together with Backup Media.
Los Angeles Actors Jamie Bell and Frank Grillo are set to star in the indie film Donnybrook.

Tim Sutton is writing and directing the project which also features Margaret Qualley, and James Badge Dale, reported Variety.

Production starts on October 23 in Cincinnati.

Adapted from Frank Bill's 2013 noir novel of the same name, the film follows a man hard up for cash and determined
to support his family competes in the Donnybrook, a legendary, bare-knuckle brawl where a USD 100,000 prize goes to the last man standing.

The film is produced by David Lancaster along with Stephanie Wilcox of Rumble Films, together with Backup Media.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Shubh Mangal Diwali

Watch: Shubh Mangal Diwali

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES