Janet Jackson's No Sleeep Production Crew Sued By Homeowner

: The production crew behind singer Janet Jackson's No sleeep music video is being sued by a homeowner, named David Tate, who claims that they wrecked his house.Tate filed a lawsuit against Zanmi Films after they used his house to film in July 2015, reports tmz.com.The video of the song sees Jackson cozied up in the stunning mansion on a rainy night, soon joined by rapper J Cole.Tate claimed in his lawsuit that the company agreed to cover any damage they might cause while filming.However, after the project was wrapped up, Tate claims he noticed extensive damage to his floors and wall caused by the production crew. He said he had to pay for repairs himself, and had to move out of the house for two weeks while they were being conducted, but was never compensated.Tate is seeking more than $1 million in damages.