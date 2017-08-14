Janmashtami 2017: Celebrate The Day With Lord Krishna Inspired Playlist
On this occasion, we bring to you nine songs that suit the festive flavour of Janmashtami.
On the auspicious day of the Janmashtami, as the clocks strike midnight tonight, millions will be singing and dancing to celebrate the birth of one of the most beloved Hindu Gods, Lord Krishna.
Be it the naughty child with a peacock feather on his crown, who troubled the Gopis, steals butter, plays the flute or charms the ladies with his wit, this Naand Laal has always managed to steal our hearts. One of the most intriguing characters from the Indian epic Mahabharata, Lord Krishna has always been an inspiration for Bollywood. The Hindi film and television industry have been portraying Krishna on the silver screen for decades now.
Bollywood which is long known for drawing inspirations and portraying festivals through drama or songs have many Lord Krishna inspired songs in its collection.
On this occasion, we bring to you nine songs that suit the festive flavour of Janmashtami
1. Kanha- Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, featuring Ayushmann Khurana and Bhumi, brings another gem of a song on our beloved Kanha. The song titled kanha is an ode to the first flush of true love.
2. Soja Zara- Bahuubali 2
Soja Zara, has heavy classical influences. A lullaby of sorts, Madhushree's rendition adds a sense of playfulness, and the use of flute, veena and mridangam accentuate it. The lyrics are very playful as the lady threats Kanha to go to bed or she will complain his mom Yashoda!
3. Mohe Rang Do Laal- Bajirao Mastaani
On screen, this song is a visual treat with Deepika mesmerising us by her expressions. It is back to the classical mode with Siddharth-Garima written Mohe Rang Do Laal which has Shreya Ghoshal starting the proceedings and Pandit Birju Maharaj joining in.
4. Radha- Student of the Year
It is one of the coolest Radha-Krishna song ever. Shreya Goshal and Udit Narayan juggle well between fast tracks to desi beats. A powerful Radha Krishna song that must be played on Janmashtami.
5. Go Go Govinda- Oh! My God
This song composed by Himesh Reshammiya is a holds-no-bar-let-your-hair-down number. The song is featuring Sonakshi and Prabhudheva has a festive feel to it. Go Go Govinda is a total riot.
6. Woh Kisna Hai- Kisna
A perfect fusion of classical and folk, this song has a divine touch. Udit Narayan and Madhushree take the song to an altogether different level of melody. A powerful Radha-Krishna song that must be played on Janmashtami.
7. Radha Kaise Na Jale- Lagaan
This song celebrates the playful relationship of Radha- Krishna. Udit Narayan and Asha Bhosle create magic with their melodious voice while Gracy Singh and Aamir Khan make this song look even more beautiful on screen.
8. Kaahe Chhed Mohe- Devdas
Now we have a pure classical number Kaahe Chhed Mohe written by Pandit Birju Maharaj, who also sings the song along with Kavita K. Subramanium and Madhuri Dixit. The song will probably hold appeal only to hardcore classical music lovers.
9. Maiya Yashoda- Hum Saath Saath Hai
This song from Hum Saath Saath Hain is a very popular song on Lord Krishna. The song has been sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Anuradha Paudwal and Alka Yagnik. Maiya Yashoda song celebrates naughtiness of Krishna and Radha's love for him.
