Jared Leto Proud To Be in the DC Extended Universe

Actor-musician Jared Leto said he is proud to star as The Joker in the DC Extended Universe.The 45-year-old actor starred as Batman's main nemesis The Joker in super-villain blockbuster Suicide Squad and now he is set to reprise the role in a standalone movie, reported Contactmusic."Everything's great in that world, and I'm really proud to be a part of it," Leto said.Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, who wrote and helmed 2011's Crazy, Stupid, Love - and also worked as directors and executive producers on NBC's hit drama This Is Us - are reportedly in final negotiations to helm the as-yet untitled DCEU movie.Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment were believed to be in the early stages of putting the Batman spin-off together.