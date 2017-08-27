GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jared Leto Proud To Be in the DC Extended Universe

Actor-musician Jared Leto glad about starring as The Joker in the DC Extended Universe.

PTI

Updated:August 27, 2017, 1:22 PM IST
image: Instagram/ Jared Leto
London: Actor-musician Jared Leto said he is proud to star as The Joker in the DC Extended Universe.

The 45-year-old actor starred as Batman's main nemesis The Joker in super-villain blockbuster Suicide Squad and now he is set to reprise the role in a standalone movie, reported Contactmusic.

"Everything's great in that world, and I'm really proud to be a part of it," Leto said.

Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, who wrote and helmed 2011's Crazy, Stupid, Love - and also worked as directors and executive producers on NBC's hit drama This Is Us - are reportedly in final negotiations to helm the as-yet untitled DCEU movie.

Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment were believed to be in the early stages of putting the Batman spin-off together.
