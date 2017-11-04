Jason Momoa is a Really Inspiring Person to Be Around, Says Ben Affleck

: Actor Ben Affleck says he had fun shooting Justice League with actor Jason Momoa, and calls him a real superhero.Warner Bros Pictures' Justice League, directed by Zack Snyder and starring DC Super Heroes -- Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Raymond Fisher as Cyborg, Momoa as Aquaman and Ezra Miller as The Flash -- will release in India on November 17."I really enjoyed working with all of them. Ezra has a ton of energy and is a lot of fun. He's an unconventional thinker and has got a really interesting view on life."I loved working with him. Same with Ray. This was effectively Ray's first movie, so he brought the enthusiasm of a first-timer to the equation and, in the filming process, I got to enjoy and appreciate what we were doing through his eyes," Affleck said in a statement."Jason is an incredible spirit. He kind of is a Super Hero in his own way (laughs), or, at least, seems like the closest of all of us to the real thing. He's just a really inspiring person to be around," he added.On working with an ensemble cast, Affleck said: "We got along really well, and I think we hoped our chemistry and kinship would translate to the screen. I do think that when you feel at ease around people it comes across on film, and there was always a very fun and relaxed spirit on the set."Affleck feels it is "certainly helpful when you're trying to lend realism and naturalism to stories that are inherently unreal, and one of the ways to do that is to just have a really good time together and hope that it rubs off on the movie".