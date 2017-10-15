Javed Akhtar Invited By Indian Military Academy To Address Army Cadets
IMA has adopted a song written by Akhtar, composed by Raju Singh and sung by Sonu Nigam, for its passing out parades.
image: yogen shah
Dehradun: Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar says, he felt honoured to address a meeting at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) here for army cadets.
Akhtar took to Twitter on Saturday to praise the "great" institution.
"Had the honour of being invited by Indian Military Academy, Dehradun to address gentlemen cadets of our army. What a great institution. Thank you, Lieutenant General Jha," Akhtar tweeted.
According to reports, IMA has adopted a song written by Akhtar, composed by Raju Singh and sung by Sonu Nigam, for its passing out parades.
Akhtar, who is married to veteran actress Shabana Azmi, has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for over three decades.
Along with his former partner and veteran writer Salim Khan, Akhtar has co-written scripts of popular Bollywood films like Seeta Aur Geeta, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay and Don.
