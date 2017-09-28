Javed Akhtar Praises Ajji
Mumbai: Veteran writer Javed Akhtar has praised director Devashish Makhija's film Ajji and called it worth watching.
"Ajii a film really worth watching. I am not surprised that it is getting such flattering reactions at different international festivals," Akhtar tweeted on Wednesday.
Backed by Yoodlee Films, Saregama's film production unit, Ajji is a dark take on the fairytale Red Riding Hood. The film's story is based on a nine-year-old girl, who is denied justice from the society and later her 65-year-old grandmother takes brutal revenge.
The film has been appreciated at several film festivals like Busan Film Festival 2017 and MAMI International Film Festival.
It stars Sushama Deshpande, Sharvani Suryavanshi and Abhishek Banerjee.
Ajii a film really worth watching . I am not surprised that it is getting such flattering reactions at different international festivals . pic.twitter.com/RCGaiRYrJd— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 27, 2017
