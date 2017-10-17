Javed Akhtar to Be Honoured With Hridaynath Mangeshkar Award

: Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar is being honoured with the Hridaynath Mangeshkar Award on the 28th anniversary of Hridayesh Arts and the 80th birthday of veteran music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar.Akhtar will receive Rs 100,000 along with a memento, read a statement.Hridayesh Arts, in association with Jay Satya Charitable Trust, is organising a music programme titled 'Amrut Hriday Swar Lata', presented by Annu Kapoor Films Pvt Ltd to salute and celebrate 75 glorious years of the musical journey of Bharat Ratna awardee and songstress Lata Mangeshkar.The programme is being presented to acknowledge her contribution in her 75-year-old career on October 26, read a statement.Present on the occasion will be Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Padanvis and Maharashtra Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Vinod Tawde.The event, to be held at Shanmukhanand Hall, Kings Circle here, will be directed and anchored by actor Annu Kapoor.