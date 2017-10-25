Javed Akhtar To Kamal Haasan: Film Fraternity Speaks Up on National Anthem Issue

Some thing is seriously wrong with those Indians who don’t get touched and don’t feel any reverence when they hear the the national anthem — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 24, 2017

: Don't test anyone's patriotism by making it mandatory for cinema halls to play the national anthem, say film fraternity members who feel respect for the "Jana gana mana" should be natural.The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to take a call on the playing of the national anthem in public places, including cinema halls.The wording of a November 2016 order on the issue might be modified so that cinema halls "may" - instead of "shall" - play the national anthem before the start of movies.This sparked a debate, leading film fraternity members like Kamal Haasan, Javed Akhtar and Raj Nayak, to express their opinion.Here's what they had tweeted:Javed Akhtar: Something is seriously wrong with those Indians who don't get touched and don't feel any reverence when they hear the national anthem. It really pains me that some people are trying to undermine the dignity of our national anthem.Kamal Haasan: Singapore plays its national anthem every midnight. Likewise, do so on DD. Do not force or test my patriotism at various random places.Arvind Swami: I will always stand up for our national anthem and sing along, which I do with great pride. Never understood why it was mandatory and cinema halls only.Adnan Sami: Hey, it's the national anthem; GET UP... PERIOD! Go argue about something else! 'Where' the national anthem should play is another matter; but whenever or wherever it is played, get up and respect it. From the heart -- Not sleeve!Vivek Agnihotri: If I remember correctly, in the 1970s and even in the 1980s, the national anthem played at the end of the movie and everyone stood without questioning it. Today, we question everything even if it's not disputable.