Javed Akhtar Turns 72, to Celebrate With Friends

Mumbai: As poet-writer-activist Javed Akhtar turned 72 on Tuesday, his better half Shabana Azmi has planned a magical evening filled with close friends, loved ones and lots of home made food.

The party is Shabana's brainchild.

Exhausted after a musical evening that she had organised on her father, legendary poet Kaifi Azmi's birth anniversary on Saturday, Shabana just wanted a quiet family get-together on Javed's birthday.

But then the couple's plethora of friends won't let them be.

What was planned as a quiet evening has turned into a sprawling evening with the promise of outstanding home made food, poetry recital and lots of conversation.

Said the actress: "When it comes to Jadu (Javed), nothing is decided till the last minute... So, till last night nothing was happening but he has magic not only in his name, but also in his persona... Friends say, 'Yaay! Yoohoo! We want to be there for him.'

"So there will be tons of home cooked food, great company and I hope a happy time will be had by all."