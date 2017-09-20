Jaws to Pulp Fiction: Drive Away Your Mid-Week Blues With These Classics

With the speedy modish brimming world, everything is rapid, contemporary and snackable- EVEN THE CONTENT! The touch of the older times had a taste of the heist, power, passion, dystopian distress and the utopian magic. With Netflix streaming some of the most iconic and loved titles across the 20th century, it will transport you back to the good old days of the sweet and simple rom-com, the thrilling blockbusters and the action-packed adventures. So now, get ready to sip your margarita at Tiffany, shimmy your way with Cameron Diaz and Julia Roberts or feel the canines pierce your comfy sofas while watching Jaws. Binge watch these movies that will leave you smitten and let you savor the simpler times.What happens when a great white shark terrorizes a peaceful and quiet Amity Island? We see a police chief; an oceanographer and a grizzled shark hunter dive into destroying the barbarian beast. A Steven Spielberg creation keeps you on the edge of your seat with the anxiety of wanting to discover what happens next while you embark on this bloody journey to kill the gigantic shark.Who wouldn’t want to be a part of the thrilling action experience of the Sauve John Travolta and Uma Thurman. This stylized crime caper weaves together stories featuring a burger-loving hit man, a gangster wife and many round characters. Moreover, nobody can forget the “famous dance scene”- John Travolta and Uma Thurman do the twist.Two amazingly talented actors- Cameron Diaz and Julia Roberts get together to create this quintessential blend of romance and comedy will leave your bones tickling. What happens when one day you are invited to your best friend’s wedding, you can feel your platonic love turn into a surge of mixed emotions, and you are ready to sabotage his wedding and steal him! The result of so much drama results in an outrageous comedy- ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’.The iconic Holly sunglasses and Audrey Hepburn’s impeccable is absolutely unmatchable. The movie follows the life of Holly, a socialite but there is more to her chic and alluring aura may be a deep dark past! This classic Audrey Hepburn movie has never failed to leave a deep impact on the audience even after so many years. Holly’s silent and stealth gaze at Tiffany’s windowpane give away so many emotions without her uttering a word. This Truman Capote’s classic amalgamation of past, present, happiness, despair is a must have on revisiting the classics watch list.For all the Woody Allen fans, this movie does not need to be spelled out. Considered as one of his finest performances, a comical twist to the up and down relationship between a TV writer and the aspiring singer. This film was a turning point in Woody’s life different from the farces and comedies-this marked a new level of seriousness. The film explores different layers of modernism, stereotyped sexuality and the representation of Jewish identity. This movie vouches to make you fall in love with Woody Allen all over again.This 1974 comedy horror film is a classic, which should not be missed! A grandson of an infamous scientist struggling to prove his sanity is invited to Transylvania- where he ends up reanimating a dead body and the mysterious adventures that follow. After much detesting, Frankenstein falls to the temptations of his grandfather’s scientifical world! This old black and white movie had amazing camera work is definitely going to glue you to the screens and is going to prove worth the watch.So while trends come and go through decades, there is one thing that will never go out of style: nostalgia itself. So go back in time and relive the good times as you watch these timeless classics on Netflix!