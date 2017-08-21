Jay Z Reveals His Real Problem With Kanye

Rapper-record producer Jay Z has revealed what led to the fallout with his former best friend and rapper Kanye West.Speaking on a podcast, Jay Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, explained that Kanye angered him by bringing up his and Beyonce Knowles and daughter Blue Ivy in one of his infamous on-stage rants, reports metro.co.uk.Jay Z said: "What really hurt me is, you can't bring my kids and my wife into it. Kanye's my little brother, he's talked about me a hundred times, he made a song called Big brother.""We've gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it, and that's a problem with me. That's a real, real problem. He knows it's a problem, he knows that he crossed the line."The two rappers collaborated on the 2011 album Watch The Throne.Jay Z added: "We've never let this amount of space between one of our disagreements, and we've had many. It's part of who we are. That's what I like about him, he's an honest person, he's open."During a concert last year, Kanye discussed his row with Jay Z, and claimed Beyonce was acting like a diva.