Jeetendra Holding His Wife Shobha's Bag Looks Like a Picture Perfect Moment

Veteran actor Jeetendra has always been a charmer. He's one of those few actors who've held a strong position in the minds and hearts of lady viewers with his class acts on the silver screen. He, in fact, is also one of those rare actors whose real-life love story has been going as strong as his on-screen romantic tales.

Jeetendra had met his wife, Shobha, when she was just 14 years old and it was only in 1974 that the two decided to get married in an intimate ceremony. In a picture from Ekta Kapoor's birthday get-together last night, Jeetendra can be seen holding Shobha's bag as they get out of their car at the venue. It makes for a picture perfect moment as there's a subtle smile on Jeetendra's face while Shobha can be seen walking towards him. This scene, in a way, is a representative of the unspoken understanding of all older couples.

> Image: Yogen Shah

The two, who are parents to Ekta and Tusshar, united with close friends last night to celebrate their daughter's birthday.