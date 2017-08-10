Jeff Bridges Wants Tron 3 To Be a Virtual Reality Film
Jeff Bridges, who is working again with his 'Tron: Legacy' director Joseph Kosinski on 'Only the Brave'.
Image: Reuters Pictures
Los Angeles: Jeff Bridges addressed the rumours of possible Tron 3 movie by saying if it is ever made he wants it to be the first virtual reality film.
Bridges, who is working again with his Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski on Only the Brave, said the filmmaker has the script ready for the third instalment, reported Entertainment Weekly.
"I've heard those rumours too. I hope that happens. I think Joe's got the script and everything, you know. Yeah, I don't know that I'm supposed to talk about it or not.
"I don't know. It should be the first virtual reality movie, you know? Wouldn't that be cool to see Tron in that world?" the 67-year-old actor said.
The first Tron movie released in 1982. It was followed by 2010 film Tron: Legacy.
Bridges, who is working again with his Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski on Only the Brave, said the filmmaker has the script ready for the third instalment, reported Entertainment Weekly.
"I've heard those rumours too. I hope that happens. I think Joe's got the script and everything, you know. Yeah, I don't know that I'm supposed to talk about it or not.
"I don't know. It should be the first virtual reality movie, you know? Wouldn't that be cool to see Tron in that world?" the 67-year-old actor said.
The first Tron movie released in 1982. It was followed by 2010 film Tron: Legacy.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fitness is to a Fast Bowler What Oil is to Engine: Umesh Yadav
- All New Hyundai Verna First Impressions: Honda City Should Be Scared
- Bajaj and Triumph Motorcycles Announce Global Partnership for Mid-Capacity Bikes
- English Premier League 2017-18 Season Preview: Action Begins
- Ola's New Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection