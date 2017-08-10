Jeff Bridges Wants Tron 3 To Be a Virtual Reality Film

Jeff Bridges addressed the rumours of possible Tron 3 movie by saying if it is ever made he wants it to be the first virtual reality film.Bridges, who is working again with his Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski on Only the Brave, said the filmmaker has the script ready for the third instalment, reported Entertainment Weekly."I've heard those rumours too. I hope that happens. I think Joe's got the script and everything, you know. Yeah, I don't know that I'm supposed to talk about it or not."I don't know. It should be the first virtual reality movie, you know? Wouldn't that be cool to see Tron in that world?" the 67-year-old actor said.The first Tron movie released in 1982. It was followed by 2010 film Tron: Legacy.