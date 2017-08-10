GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Jeff Bridges Wants Tron 3 To Be a Virtual Reality Film

Jeff Bridges, who is working again with his 'Tron: Legacy' director Joseph Kosinski on 'Only the Brave'.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2017, 7:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jeff Bridges Wants Tron 3 To Be a Virtual Reality Film
Image: Reuters Pictures
Los Angeles: Jeff Bridges addressed the rumours of possible Tron 3 movie by saying if it is ever made he wants it to be the first virtual reality film.

Bridges, who is working again with his Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski on Only the Brave, said the filmmaker has the script ready for the third instalment, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"I've heard those rumours too. I hope that happens. I think Joe's got the script and everything, you know. Yeah, I don't know that I'm supposed to talk about it or not.

"I don't know. It should be the first virtual reality movie, you know? Wouldn't that be cool to see Tron in that world?" the 67-year-old actor said.

The first Tron movie released in 1982. It was followed by 2010 film Tron: Legacy.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here

India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.