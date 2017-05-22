Jeffrey Archer's A Matter of Honor Getting Adapted Into Film

Los Angeles: Carnaby International has acquired the international sales rights to A Matter of Honor, an action-packed feature film based on Jeffrey Archer's novel of the same name.

The movie will be adapted into a spy thriller and will head to Cannes Film Festival this week as part of the London-based film company's slate for its official sales launch, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story centers on Adam Scott, who, upon collecting the remnants of his father's will, is immediately on the run and being pursued by Russia's FSB and the CIA.

The film will be directed by Emmy winner Jon Cassar, while Keith Arnold will write the screenplay.

The cast will be announced soon.