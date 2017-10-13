Jennifer Aniston Donates USD 1 Mn To Charity

GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
IANS

Updated:October 13, 2017, 6:31 PM IST
Los Angeles: Actress Jennifer Aniston has donated USD 1 million to a charity working towards the relief efforts of deadly hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Out of the total amount, Aniston has given USD 500,000 to the American Red Cross and the other half to the Ricky Martin Foundation, aimed specifically at relief efforts in Puerto Rico, reports people.com.

Martin took to Twitter on Thursday to laud Aniston for her financial help amid a devastating time in the wake of Hurricane Maria, which has left power and resources in scarce supply.

"Jennifer Aniston, you are amazing. Thanks for donating $500,000 for our Puerto Rico relief fund. We will never forget. You are saving lives Jennifer," Martin wrote.

Besides Aniston, other Hollywood stars who have helped towards the relief efforts include Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez and Ellen DeGenres.
